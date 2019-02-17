AD
High Surf Warning for N & E Facing Shores Continues

By Big Island Now
February 17, 2019, 10:31 AM HST (Updated February 17, 2019, 10:31 AM)
The National Weather Service continues the High Surf Warning for north and east facing shores of the Big Island through Sunday evening Feb. 17, 2019.

A High Surf Warning is issued when very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents will affect the coastline.

Due to the Warning, the following are issued:

  • Issac Hale Beach Park has been closed until further notice due to dangerous surf conditions.
  • The beach at Punalu‘u Beach Park has also been closed due to dangerous surf conditions. The rest of the Punalu‘u Beach Park will close Sunday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. until further notice.
  • All other county beach parks are open. But may close without notice.
  • Beachgoers, Swimmers, and Surfers should heed the instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel.
  • Do not enter the water as dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous.

Bayfront Highway remains closed.

