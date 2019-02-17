High Surf Warning for N & E Facing Shores Continues

The National Weather Service continues the High Surf Warning for north and east facing shores of the Big Island through Sunday evening Feb. 17, 2019.

A High Surf Warning is issued when very strong breaking waves and strong longshore and rip currents will affect the coastline.

Due to the Warning, the following are issued:

Issac Hale Beach Park has been closed until further notice due to dangerous surf conditions.

The beach at Punalu‘u Beach Park has also been closed due to dangerous surf conditions. The rest of the Punalu‘u Beach Park will close Sunday, Feb. 17, at 4 p.m. until further notice.

All other county beach parks are open. But may close without notice.

Beachgoers, Swimmers, and Surfers should heed the instructions of Ocean Safety Personnel.

Do not enter the water as dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous.

Bayfront Highway remains closed.