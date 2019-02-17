February 17, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNE ground swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE ground swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with S winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NW long period swell in the morning builds in the afternoon with occasional sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with SE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SSW less than 5mph. Glassy conditions are expected by late afternoon with SW winds less than 5mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high ESE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

