UH Tuition to Remain Unchanged for 2019-20 Year

The tuition schedule for the 2019–20 academic year at the University of Hawaiʻi’s 10 campuses will remain as previously approved and published with no changes.

A proposal to reduce and freeze tuition was deferred in January by the UH Board of Regents, which requested more information.

An updated proposal is expected to go before the board later this spring. However, with financial aid preparations underway and multiple deadlines approaching, any changes proposed will be for the 2020–21 academic year.

“The board is looking forward to continuing its work on the next tuition schedule in the months to come,” said BOR Chair Lee Putnam. “Affordability for our students is a top priority as we balance that with the need to provide facilities, resources and services integral to supporting their education.”

For more information, go online.