February 15, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNE medium period swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with WNW winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NW 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high NNE medium period swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting N 15-20mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high SW ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high ENE medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean with NNW winds 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

