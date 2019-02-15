February 15, 2019 Surf Forecast

February 15, 2019 Surf ForecastFebruary 15, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 15, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNE medium period swell with occasional well overhead high sets.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with WNW winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NW 10-15mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high NNE medium period swell.
Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting N 15-20mph in the afternoon.
West
am pm
Surf: Knee high SW ground swell in the morning with occasional thigh high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Fairly clean conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.
South East
am pm
Surf: Waist to chest high ENE medium period swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.
Conditions: Clean with NNW winds 15-20mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com