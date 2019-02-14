Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: Feb. 15–17

Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: Feb. 15–17February 14, 2019, 4:17 PM HST (Updated February 14, 2019, 4:17 PM)
The State of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai‘i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 15 to 17, 2019.
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.
For information about statewide closures, go online.
HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)
SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 8 and 10 on Saturday, Feb. 16, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road paving work.
SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 in Pepeekeo on Saturday, Feb. 16, through Friday, Feb. 22, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., for road repairs.
QUEEN KA‘AHUMANU HIGHWAY (ROUTE 19)
NORTH KONA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK) Alternating lane closure on Queen Ka‘ahumanu Highway/Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between Makala Boulevard intersection mile marker 99 and Henry Street intersection mile marker 122 on Saturday, Feb. 16 to Monday, Feb. 18 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., for striping work.