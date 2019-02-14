February 14, 2019 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued February 14 at 3:30AM HST until February 15 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 60. West wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 73. West wind around 9 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 59. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 48. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 42. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 65. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 41. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 58. West northwest wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 71. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 57. Breezy, with a north wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 9 to 14 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead