February 14, 2019 Surf Forecast

North East

am pm

Surf: Well overhead high NNE ground swell.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with NW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting NNE for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist high NNE ground swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the early morning with E winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNE 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the SW in the morning and shift to the NW during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NE ground swell in the morning builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with N winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNE 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

