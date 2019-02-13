Rep. San Buenaventura to Host Kīlauea Recovery Update

Rep. Joy A. San Buenaventura will host a lava disaster recovery panel discussion on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Pāhoa Community Center.

Topics will include point-in-time updates, number of people helped and how they were helped, what nonprofits have done, what the county has done, how many residents are still house-less, what is needed for full recovery, along with local business and state updates.

In addition to updates on Kīlauea lava recovery efforts, the town hall meeting will also include certificate presentations honoring Ikaika Marzo, Pu‘uhonua o Puna, and other organizations that helped the Puna community in our time of need.

Speakers will include:

Dennis “Fresh” Onishi, Gov. David Ige’s representative

Paul Normann, Neighborhood Place of Puna

Ashley Kierkiewicz, Pu‘uhonua o Puna

Brandee Menino, Hope Services

Sharon Hirota, Office of the Mayor

The Pāhoa Community Center is located at 15-3022 Kauhale St.