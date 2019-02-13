PTA Offering 2 Day Mammal Hunt

PTA Offering 2 Day Mammal HuntFebruary 13, 2019, 1:55 PM HST (Updated February 13, 2019, 1:55 PM)
The US Army at Pōhakuloa Training Area (PTA) is offering a two day mammal hunt for local hunters Feb. 23 and 24, 2019, from 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 pm in the Ahi hunting area (Training Areas 9, 12-16).
Bird permits are $25, and general hunting permits are $40 (which includes mammal and bird) and available online. Here, hunters can find more information regarding the schedule, fees, maps, regulations and more.
Hunters can also visit the “Hawai’i Island Hunting – PTA” Facebook group for updates and other Information including volunteer opportunities. Have questions, or an interest in attending the Game Management Advisory Council or GMAC? Call Brian Leo at (808) 315-1545.