Honokaʻa to Kukuihaele Water Restriction Cancelled

By Big Island Now
February 13, 2019, 10:37 AM HST (Updated February 13, 2019, 10:37 AM)
The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply cancelled the water restriction for Honokaʻa, Haina, Pāʻauhau, Āhualoa, Kapulena, Kalōpā, Pōhākea Mauka and Kukuihaele on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m.

The DWS thanks the community for their cooperation and patience during this time.

For information on general water conservation practices, go online. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email dws@hawaiidws.org.

