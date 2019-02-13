Honokaʻa to Kukuihaele Water Restriction Cancelled

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply cancelled the water restriction for Honokaʻa, Haina, Pāʻauhau, Āhualoa, Kapulena, Kalōpā, Pōhākea Mauka and Kukuihaele on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at 10 a.m.

The DWS thanks the community for their cooperation and patience during this time.

ADVERTISEMENT

For information on general water conservation practices, go online. For other questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies, or email dws@hawaiidws.org.