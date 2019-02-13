Flood Advisory Issued for Big Island

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a Flood Advisory for Hawai‘i Island, in effect until 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019.

At 8:36 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the northern slopes of the Kohala Mountains. The most intense rainfall was occurring from Hawi to Pololu Valley. The band of heavy rain may spread southward into the Waipio Valley and Honokaa areas.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Pololu Valley, Waipio Valley, Kukuihaele, Kohala Ranch, Hawi, Kamuela, Kapaau, Waimanu Valley and Honoka‘a.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.

Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.

Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

This advisory may need to be extended beyond 11:30 a.m. if heavy rain persists.