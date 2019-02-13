February 13, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued February 13 at 4:12AM HST until February 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 65. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers, mainly after 11am. High near 72. West wind 5 to 11 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 7pm. Low around 60. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. East wind around 7 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Frequent showers, mainly after 11am. High near 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a steady temperature around 48. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers, mainly after 10am. High near 64. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 42. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming east northeast 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers, mainly after 10am. High near 71. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 58. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Windy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

