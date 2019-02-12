February 12, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Warning issued February 12 at 10:00AM HST until February 14 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Looking Ahead

Hilo

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. North wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly after 10am. High near 72. Breezy, with a north wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North northwest wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 3 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 74. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. North northeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly after 10am. High near 68. North northeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Occasional showers. High near 68. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Calm wind becoming north northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly after 10am. High near 64. North northeast wind 8 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 12 to 17 mph becoming northeast 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a steady temperature around 69. North northeast wind 11 to 14 mph becoming northwest. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. North wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Occasional showers, mainly after 10am. High near 71. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. North northeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.