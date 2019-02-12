February 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

February 12, 2019 Surf ForecastFebruary 12, 2019, 5:00 AM HST (Updated February 12, 2019, 5:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Head high N ground swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NNW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting N 15-20mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high N ground swell.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW short period wind swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to waist high.
Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 10-15mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the S in the morning and shift to the ESE during the day.
Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.
**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com