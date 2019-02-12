February 12, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high N ground swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NNW winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting N 15-20mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

ADVERTISEMENT

Surf: Knee to waist high N ground swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW short period wind swell for the morning. This fades in the afternoon with sets up to waist high.

Conditions: Semi glassy in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WNW 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee high ground swell with occasional thigh sets. The swell will be coming from the S in the morning and shift to the ESE during the day.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NNW winds 10-15mph. Semi clean/textured conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting N 15-20mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT