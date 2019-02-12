EMERGENCY WATER RESTRICTION: Honokaʻa to Kukuihaele

The Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply issued an Emergency Water Restriction update on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, at 9 a.m.

Due to an electrical outage and fallen trees, an Emergency Water Restriction is issued for Honoka‘a, Haina, Pā‘auhau, Āhualoa, Kapulena and Kukuihaele in Hāmākua.

Customers should restrict water usage to health and safety needs only (drinking, cooking and hygiene purposes only).

Irrigation activities should cease.

DWS is currently adjusting the water system to bring in water from other sources and is also hauling water. Area customers are asked to limit water usage.

For questions or concerns, call (808) 961-8060 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies or email dws@hawaiidws.org.

Updated information will be published as it becomes available.