February 11, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued February 11 at 11:28AM HST until February 11 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Looking Ahead

Hilo

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 18 mph decreasing to 6 to 11 mph. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a west southwest wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 25 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. Very windy, with a west southwest wind 21 to 31 mph decreasing to 9 to 19 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 44 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Windy, with a west northwest wind 17 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Windy, with a northwest wind 20 to 25 mph decreasing to 13 to 18 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a west wind 12 to 17 mph becoming light north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

This Afternoon: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West wind 7 to 13 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

This Afternoon: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a west wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. West wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.