February 10, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South southwest wind 8 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East northeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 7 to 12 mph becoming northeast 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Very windy, with a southwest wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 34 to 39 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Very windy, with a southwest wind 33 to 38 mph decreasing to 24 to 29 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Very windy, with a southwest wind around 37 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Strong and damaging winds, with a southwest wind 37 to 42 mph increasing to 50 to 55 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 85 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Strong and damaging winds, with a west southwest wind 50 to 55 mph decreasing to 37 to 42 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 85 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with a west northwest wind around 30 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Very windy, with a west wind 28 to 38 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Very windy, with a west northwest wind 32 to 39 mph, with gusts as high as 55 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Very windy, with a southwest wind 11 to 21 mph increasing to 21 to 31 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Windy, with a southwest wind 24 to 29 mph decreasing to 16 to 21 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

