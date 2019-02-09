February 09, 2019 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Overhead high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional double overhead sets. This rotates more NNW and builds to double to triple overhead high in the afternoon.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NW winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting NNW for the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW long period swell for the morning with occasional stomach sets. This rotates more NNE and builds in the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with ENE winds 10-15mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Head high NW long period swell for the morning with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional head high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNW 10-15mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist high medium period swell with occasional stomach sets. The swell will be coming from the SE in the morning and shift to the ESE during the day.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current with N winds 20-25mph in the morning increasing to 25-30mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

