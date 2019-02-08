HIHS to Celebrate 23rd Annual Tropical Paws

This spring, auctioneer Eric Schiff and his gavel will be busy raising funds for shelter animals at the Hawaii Island Humane Society’s 23rd Annual Tropical Paws gala on Friday evening, March 29, 2019, at the Four Seasons Resort Hualalai.

“This is our largest fundraiser of the year and event proceeds help offset costs of Hawaii Island Humane Society shelter operations around the island and allow us to invest in several special initiatives,” said Adam Atwood, HIHS Board president. “Everyone loves the energy and creativity surrounding Tropical Paws and tickets always sell out fast.”

This year, gala hosts are husband-and-wife duo Guy Hagi and Kim Gennaula.

Tropical Paws gets underway at 6 p.m/ and features a cocktail reception, gourmet buffet, live music and dancing along with opportunities to purchase fine collectibles, artwork, hotel stays and more at the abundant silent and invigorating live auctions.

Tickets for Tropical Paws are $175 per person or $3,000 for a reserved table of 10. Limited tickets are now on sale online.

Sponsor packages are also available and detailed at HIHS.org.

Call (808) 329-8002 for more information.

About the Hawaii Island Humane Society

The mission of the Hawaii Island Humane Society is to promote respect for all animals, prevent

cruelty to animals, eliminate pet overpopulation, and enhance the bond between humans and

animals. HIHS operates three islandwide open admission shelters and holds a contract with the

County of Hawaii to enforce certain animal-related laws. It offers 24-hour service for injured

animals and other animal emergencies, humane education classes, low-cost spay and neuter

services, lost and found assistance, microchipping and more.