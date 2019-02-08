Hawaiian Airlines Waiving Change Fees Due to NW Storm

Hawaiian Airlines is waiving reservation change fees to assist guests holding tickets for travel to, from and via Seattle—Tacoma International Airport (SEA) or Portland International Airport (PDX) for Feb. 8 and 9, 2019, due to Pacific Northwest Winter Storm Maya.

Hawaiian Airlines offering the following waivers:

For flights rebooked for new travel on or before Feb. 15, 2019:

A waiver of the change fee

A waiver of any resulting difference in fare(s) provided that change is made to the same compartment (i.e. Coach to Coach or First Class to First Class) and there is no change in origin and destination

For flights rebooked for new travel on or after Feb. 16, 2019:

A waiver of the change fee

Applicable difference in fare(s) will apply

Waiver qualifications and rules:

Ticket was issued on/before Feb. 7, 2019. (Must be identified by a 13-digit ticket serial number beginning with Hawaiian Airlines code “173.”)

Tickets issued by other airlines with a different carrier code (ticket numbers not beginning with “173”) are subject to the waiver policy of the other airline.

Affected flight(s) is/are originally scheduled for travel from Feb. 8, 2019 through Feb. 9, 2019

New travel must be rebooked and ticketed by Feb. 15, 2019

Voluntary changes to origin and/or destination or connecting/stopover point will be permitted without change fee but are subject to applicable fare difference

Refund rules of original ticketed fares will apply.

For Tickets Booked at HawaiianAirlines.com or Hawaiian’s Reservations Department:

All changes must be made by calling Hawaiian’s U.S. Reservations Department at 1-800-367-5320, or via the chat function available on the Contact Us section of its website.

More details can be found online.

Travelers are advised to check HawaiianAirlines.com for the latest updates on scheduled flights.