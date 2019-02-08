February 08, 2019 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued February 08 at 4:46AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north 12 to 17 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North northwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east southeast in the evening.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. West southwest wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy, with a west wind 6 to 11 mph becoming north 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Windy, with a north wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming east in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. West wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a west wind 8 to 17 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with a north wind 13 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming east northeast 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Windy conditions will develop today, with very windy and unsettled weather expected at times over the weekend as an area of low pressure strengthens and moves southward toward the islands. Unsettled weather may persist into the middle of next week as the low lingers in the island vicinity.

