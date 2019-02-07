Scheduled Weekend Lane & Road Closures: Feb. 8–10

The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation and the County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works have announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday to Sunday, Feb. 8 to 10, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 11.1 in Pepe‘ekeo on Saturday, Feb. 9, and Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 3.6 in Wainaku on Saturday, Feb. 9, and Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for road repairs.

SOUTH HILO (WEEKEND/WEEKLY WORK) Alternating lane closure on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions between mile markers 7 and 10 on Saturday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 10, from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Monday, Feb. 11, through Friday, Feb. 15, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving.