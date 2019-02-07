February 07, 2019 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued February 07 at 4:03AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. West wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. North northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 9 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 5 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. West southwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy, with a southwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a southwest wind 13 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. West wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a west wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northwest wind 7 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. North northwest wind 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before noon, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 6 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A developing low pressure system north of the islands will bring clouds and showers, and a slight chance of thunderstorms, to the islands today. A cold front will move down the island chain later today and tonight as the low moves away, with strengthening northerly winds expected after the front passes. Windy conditions will develop through Friday, with very windy conditions and unsettled weather expected over the weekend as the low strengthens and moves back toward the islands.

