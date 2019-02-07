February 07, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Thursday February 14: A new very large northwest swell will peak Saturday morning with surf well above High Surf Warning levels along north and west facing shores. A storm low deepening north of the area will produce very high seas from a combination of strong north winds and large north swells. There is a high potential for harbor surges and coastal inundation along north and west facing shores over the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: Shoulder to head high NNE ground swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NE 5-10mph.

North West

Surf: Waist to chest high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional shoulder high sets. This drops a bit in the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

West

Surf: Chest to shoulder high WNW ground swell in the morning with occasional head high sets. This drops into the stomach to shoulder range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds 5-10mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NNW less than 5mph.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high SE wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with WNW winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SSW.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

