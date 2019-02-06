February 06, 2019 Weather Forecast

Special Weather Statement issued February 06 at 4:09AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 7 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming west northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. West southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Windy, with a south southwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 19 to 24 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 8 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Light and variable wind becoming northwest 5 to 9 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

A surface high far north of the islands will move southeast and weaken. A low will likely develop north of the area later today. A front will move down the island chain Thursday night and Friday, with winds backing out of the north and strengthening behind it. The winds may become very strong through the weekend as the low drops south close to the islands.

