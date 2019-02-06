February 06, 2019 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday February 13: Rough conditions are expected along north facing shores Thursday night through the weekend due to a combination of strong north-northwest winds, a large west-northwest swell and a large short-period northerly swell from a nearby gale expected to develop to the north. Surf will exceed warning levels for north and west facing shores Friday, then remain above warning levels into the weekend. A long-period northeast swell will gradually lower Friday into the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Chest to head high mix of NE medium period swell and NW long period swell

Conditions: Semi clean/textured in the morning with S winds 5-10mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

North West

am pm

Surf: Chest to shoulder high WNW long period swell.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NW.

West

am pm

Surf: Shoulder to head high WNW long period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with ENE winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WSW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high ENE wind swell.

Conditions: Semi choppy with SSW winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting S 10-15mph in the afternoon.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

