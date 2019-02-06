AD
Brush Fire Continues Near Saddle Road

By Big Island Now
February 6, 2019, 4:24 PM HST (Updated February 6, 2019, 4:24 PM)
Hawai‘i County Fire Department reports the brush fire in the vicinity of mile marker 30.5 of the Daniel K Inouye Highway also known as Saddle Road and the Maunakea access road continues to burn in an isolated area on the mountain slope.

Due to the Fire the following information is for your convenience:

  • All roads are open at this time, be aware of poor visibility due to smoke in the area.
  • Road and area closures may occur without prior notice.
  • Drive with caution and stay out of the fire area.
  • Fire units from County, State and Federal departments are fighting the fire.
