Police Officer & Fire Fighter of the Year to be Honored

The Aloha Exchange Club of East Hawaiʻi will honor the 20th Annual Police Officer and Fire Fighter of the Year on Monday, March 18, 2019.

This year’s signature event will salute two of Hawaiʻi County’s outstanding public servants, Police Officer Daniel Tam and Medical Specialist Chas Taketa.

Tan and Taketa have achieved distinction in their fields and for their work “far and beyond” their normal duties for this past year.

There will be a live and silent auction available during the banquet at the Hilo Yacht Club. For tickets or more information, contact Club President Curtis Chong at (808) 756-1621