February 05, 2019 Weather Forecast

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. West southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. Northeast wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. East wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 44. East wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North northwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. West northwest wind around 8 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming south southwest 5 to 7 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the evening.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

High pressure north of the state will keep light to moderate trade winds in place through tonight, with clouds and showers favoring windward and mauka areas. A surface low will develop north of the islands Wednesday through Thursday, disrupting the trades and allowing for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes in most areas. Clouds and showers will favor interior and mauka areas during the afternoon and evening hours during the mid week period. A cold front will then sweep through the islands Thursday night and Friday, ushering in brisk northerly winds and showery conditions late week through the weekend.

