February 05, 2019 Surf Forecast

Swell Summary

Outlook through Tuesday February 12: Surf may near advisory levels for east facing shores Wednesday night through Thursday night as a long-period northeast swell arrives. Rough conditions are expected along north and west facing shores Thursday night into the weekend due to a combination of strong to near gale- force north-northwest winds and a large west-northwest swell. Surf will exceed warning levels for north and west facing shores Friday, then remain above warning levels into the weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to chest high NE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with SSE winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 5-10mph.

North West

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high WNW ground swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting SW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest sets. This rotates more SW and builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Glassy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SE wind swell.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NNE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

