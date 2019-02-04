Maha‘iula Section of Kekaha Kai State Park Closing for 3 Days

The Maha‘iula section of Kekaha Kai State Park will be closed from Monday, Feb. 11, until Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, with re-opening scheduled for Thursday, Feb.14.

During the park closure the installation and painting of speed humps will be done. New signage will also be placed in various sections of the entry road.

The project is part of the improvements to the Mahaiula entry road which began in 2017. The contractor is Isemoto Contracting Company Ltd. and the total project cost of the project is $408,844.