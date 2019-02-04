‘Love 2 Fish’ Tournament Registration Now Open

Registration is open for the 13th annual Hospice of Kona “Love 2 Fish” tournament, which will be held on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019.

Sponsored by EZ Pickens, Altres Staffing, Alaska Airlines and Big Island Electric, participants in the day-long tourney will enjoy a delicious banquet, silent auction and monetary prizes in the following categories: Marlin, Ahi, Mahi-Mahi and Ono, as well as in a special “Couples Division.” Winners of the Couples Division will also receive a pair of round trip coach tickets courtesy of Alaska Airlines to anywhere it flies (excluding Cuba).

“Every February the fishing community spends a fun-filled Saturday dedicated to those under our care,” said Laura Varney, Hospice of Kona chief executive officer. “We appreciate their participation, monetary and silent auction donations and, most of all, their enthusiastic support.”

Registration is $250 per boat ($150 is donated to Hospice of Kona, $100 goes to the tournament cash prize pool). Entrants may sign up at Honokōhau Harbor’s Charter Desk (Honokōhau Marina, Kailua Kona, HI), or by calling the Charter Desk at (808) 329-5735. Boat registration and donation forms are available online.

Those wishing to attend the banquet may purchase tickets separately for only $25.

For more information, contact Hospice of Kona at (808) 324-7700, or info@hospiceofkona.org.

Hospice of Kona provides family-centered support, education and care for those approaching the end of life. The organization is recognized as the best resource to support and advocate for the terminally ill and their caregivers and to educate professionals, volunteers and the general public about hospice care and palliative care.