Hawai‘i Youth Symphony Hosting Auditions for 2019 PMI

The Hawai‘i Youth Symphony (HYS) is now hosting auditions for the upcoming 2019 Pacific Music Institute.

The 2019 PMI is an intensive summer program open to students ages 10 through 18 from Asia, the Pacific Rim, all Hawaiian Islands and the U.S. Mainland, with at least two years of experience on their respective instruments. Dormitory lodging at UH Mānoa will be available for an additional fee.

This summer, the Hawai‘i Youth Symphony will be accepting students for the following programs:

SESSION A (Ages 10-18), June 29–July 5, 2019:

Solo & String Quartet Program: For violin, viola, and cello students to learn chamber music, receive private lessons, and perform. No prior chamber music experience is necessary to participate.

Instrumental Workshops: For string bass, harp, wind, brass, and percussion students to develop musical and technical skills, in a small group environment (10:1 student: teacher ratio). Each workshop section will include sectionals, master classes, performance opportunities, and a private lesson.

Jazz Combo Workshop: For electric & acoustic guitar, electric & upright bass, keyboard, drums, percussion, saxophone, trumpet, and trombone students to develop “combo” (small group), improvisatory skills.

SESSION B (Ages 10-18), July 6–14, 2019:

Ola Symphony: A selective program, in which PMI’s most advanced students will study in sectionals and private lessons with OLA faculty and teaching fellows, and perform under the direction of Dr. John Devlin and Richard Scerbo.

Symphonic Band: Formerly known as the “PMI Core,” students of this program receive sectionals and coaching in their respective instrument, play chamber music, and receive a private lesson.

String Orchestra: A program for emerging string students to develop orchestral and musical techniques.

Large Jazz Ensemble: A “big band” experience, directed by UH Jazz Ensemble conductor & legendary studio musician, Dean Taba.

For more information on the 2019 PMI and Hawaii Youth Symphony, go online.

All students interested in auditioning for 2019 PMI will be asked to submit their online audition through Acceptd, a global network specifically geared toward connecting determined artists to communities that align with their goals.

2019 PMI audition schedule can be found below:

Monday, Feb. 4: Auditions Begin: Students will be asked to submit two contrasting pieces online at Acceptd.

Friday, April 1: Priority Audition Deadline: Students who audition by April 1 will have their audition fee waived and will have priority consideration for ensemble placement

Wednesday, May 15: Final Audition Deadline: Students who audition after April 1 will be subject to a $50 audition fee.

FINANCIAL AID:

Dedicated to its vision to “make music a right, not a privilege,” HYS has Financial Aid and Scholarships are available for qualified families. Interested families should download the Financial Aid application from the HYS website and submit by May 15, 2019.