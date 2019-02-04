February 04, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 22 mph becoming light east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. East northeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. North northeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a north northeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with an east wind 9 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 61. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. West southwest wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 6 to 13 mph becoming west southwest in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 11 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon.

Looking Ahead

An upper level ridge moving over the Hawaii region today will produce drier trade wind weather conditions for most islands through Tuesday. An upper level disturbance rolls in from the northwest starting on Tuesday evening, producing more rain shower activity and a variable wind regime through Thursday. Breezy northerly winds return from Friday on into the weekend as a high pressure system builds into the state spreading scattered showers along north and northeast mountain slopes.

