Obituary Notices: Week of Feb. 3, 2019

Elizabeth O’Neil

August 11, 1943 – January 24, 2019

Visitation and memorial service at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8 at Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo. Burial to follow at 1 p.m. at Homelani Memorial Park.

David Goebel

January 24, 1981 – January 20, 2019

David Jeffery Goebel, 37 of Pāhoa, passed away on Jan. 20, 2019 at home.

Douglas Connor

April 27, 1959 – January 18, 2019

Douglas James Connor, 59, of Waikoloa, passed Jan. 18, 2019 at his home. He was a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, New York. He worked at various hotels in Maui and Big Island as a pastry chef and had a passion for surfing.

He is survived by his mother Lorraine Conner of S. Easton, Massachusetts; brother Kevin (Elizabeth) Connor of Block Island, Rhode Island; sisters Kerry (Brad) Connor King of Bridgewater, Massachusetts; two nieces and one nephew.

Private services will be held.

Mark “Freak-n Rican” Jonathon Ruiz Sr.

May 3, 1973 – January 26, 2019

Mark gave his HEART to his children, they were his LOVE, his LIFE. They were the apple of his eye. He gave everything he had for them. He was always proud of his children. He would do anything for his family and would give the shirt off his back for his family and friends. He loved playing with his children, nieces and nephews, playing softball as a “bad ass” 3rd baseman, hanging with his dog “Nani Girl”, playing his Harmonica and the L.A. RAMS. His wild, spunky and loving personality will be truly missed. We love you “Freak – n Rican” until we meet again. A Hui Hou!

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019, at St. Anthony Church, Wailuku; mass will begin at 11 a.m.; cremation will follow. Mark is survived by his sons, Mark Ruiz Jr., Noah Ruiz; hanai son, Wayne Gomes; hanai daughter, Mandi Gomes; parents, Nelvin and Juliet Ruiz; brothers, Matthew Ruiz (Marlene) , Michael Ruiz (Donnie); sister, Jasmine Ruiz; nieces, Tashiana, Elizabeth, Muzic, Nevaeh; nephews, Matthew, Rayven, Tyrell, Accapella, Jayden; numerous aunties, uncles and cousins.

Harold “Oly” Gustaf Olsten

October 6, 1926 – January 24, 2019

Visitation will be held from 8:30 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (125 West Kamehameha Ave, Kahului). Service will begin at 11 a.m. and burial will follow at 1 p.m. at the Maui Veteran’s Cemetery in Makawao.

Oly retired as the owner of T-Shirt Factory in Kahului. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Shirley Olsten. He is survived by his sons, Bruce (Lizbeth “Gigi”) Olsten, Richard (Stephanie) Olsten, David (Zoila) Olsten; daughter-in-law, Linda Medeiros; 8 grandchildren, Jennifer, Jonathan, Luana, Malia, Christopher, Scott, Dustin, Heavenly Joy; 18 great grandchildren, Kahiau, Anuhea, No’eau, Seth, Kamalani, Kamalei, Kamaehu, Kamahiwa, Kaleohano, Lamaku, Pi’ikea, Keaolani, Ka’iliwai, Harold “Oly Boy”, Akoni, Aiko, Ava, Aukai; and 2 great-great-grandchildren, Ceralena and Kia’i.

Michael Jay Battaglia

February 25, 1946 – January 24, 2019

Michael Jay Battaglia, 72, of Hana, passed away on Jan. 24, 2019 at Hospice Maui Hale in Wailuku. He was born on Feb. 25, 1946 in Portland, Oregon.

Visitation at 12 noon on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at St. Peters Church in Hana, service is at 1 p.m., and burial will follow in Puʻuiki Cemetery.

Michael was a self-employed auto mechanic.

He is survived by his wife, Rebecca Buckley Battaglia; sons, Joe (Ali) Battaglia, Nick (Erica) Battaglia; step-daughter, Brianna (Kamaki) Everett; step-son, Ryan (Francelle Ardina) Buckley; grandchildren, Jackson Battaglia, Amelia Battaglia, Adrianna Battaglia, Kainalu Everett, and Kylie Everett.

Rudy Kawahara

June 19, 1923 – January 21, 2019

No services. Ashes to be interred at future date at Riverside National Cemetery in Riverside, CA and Kawahara family crypt at Mōʻiliʻili Cemetery in Honolulu, HI.