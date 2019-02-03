LETTER: Bill Stuffing on Hawaiian Telcom’s Part

LETTER: Bill Stuffing on Hawaiian Telcom’s PartFebruary 3, 2019, 9:52 AM HST (Updated February 3, 2019, 9:54 AM)
Hawaiian Telcom recently rolled out a new $2.99 monthly add-on fee for all of their customers (see http://www.hawaiiantel.
This is bill stuffing on Hawaiian Telcom’s part. Customers should be asked if they wish to opt in to a service, instead of being asked to opt out. In addition, this will affect consumers who are using automatic billing, as they are less likely to check their monthly bills. Finally, customers who are not technically proficient may not understand what it is that they are paying for, may not be able to download and install the software, or may contact Hawaiian Telcom to get the service removed but be scared into keeping it even though they never used the software on their computers. This “small fee” will likely net hundreds of thousands in easy profit on the back of customers who unfortunately will never be the wiser.
Is this what we should expect from Hawaiian Telcom moving forward?
