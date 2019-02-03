February 03, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 67. North northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 81. Southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Sunday: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 54. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers. High near 75. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Northeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 49. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Occasional showers, mainly before noon. High near 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 22 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East northeast wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 62. West northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Occasional showers. High near 76. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 9 to 15 mph becoming north in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind 9 to 13 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Isolated showers before noon. Sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Looking Ahead

The wet pattern will continue over Maui County and the Big Island this morning as a band of showers remains in the area. Drier trade wind conditions are expected across the state later today through Tuesday as this band continues southward and diminishes. An upper level disturbance will likely disrupt the trade winds and could lead to unsettled weather by mid week. Cooler northerly winds are possible heading into next weekend.

