February 02, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Saturday February 09: Surf along east facing shores will remain elevated through tonight, then drop below advisory levels by Sunday morning. Several west- northwest swells are expected through middle of next week and will continue to produce moderate surf along north and west facing shores. The first in the series of swells is expected to arrive later today, producing surf below advisory levels. The next west-northwest swell due in Monday through Tuesday, will be slightly smaller than the one this weekend. Another west-northwest swell due in Tuesday night and Wednesday will be similar to the on this weekend, with surf heights expected to remain below advisory levels. A much larger northwest swell is then expected to build late next week, potentially bringing warning level surf to north and west facing shores on Friday.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell in the morning with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets. This drops into the head range for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with WSW winds 5-10mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the E.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with SE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high WNW extra long period swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to 1-3′ overhead high.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with N winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the WNW.

South East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E medium period swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Fairly clean in the morning with N winds 5-10mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the NE.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

