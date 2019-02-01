February 01, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**



Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming north northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers, mainly after 7pm. Low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east southeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely, mainly before 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a northeast wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 54. Northeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North northeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 49. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Frequent showers, mainly before 10am. High near 77. Northwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 61. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind 6 to 14 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 7 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with a light and variable wind becoming south southeast 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Looking Ahead

Strong and gusty north-northeast winds will persist at least through this evening due to a surface trough east of the Big Island and a surface high to the far north. Low clouds and showers carried by the winds will reach the state at times. The winds will weaken slightly and become more easterly starting Friday as the trough moves east. Wind speeds will decrease a little more over the weekend.

