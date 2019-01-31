January 31, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 31 at 4:07AM HST until February 01 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 66. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Frequent showers. High near 79. North northeast wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 66. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 59. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with a northeast wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Occasional showers. High near 67. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. North northeast wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Scattered showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 62. North northwest wind around 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. North wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: Occasional showers. Low around 61. North northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Windy, with an east wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 81. Windy, with a northeast wind 22 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Windy, with an east wind 14 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Looking Ahead

Strong and gusty north-northeast winds will persist through this evening due to a surface trough east of the Big Island. These winds will transport bands of low clouds and showers into the state through tonight. The winds will weaken slightly and become more easterly starting Friday as a surface high builds far northwest of the islands. Wind speeds will decrease this weekend, with a slight increase in trade showers expected.

