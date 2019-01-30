Workday & Beach Cleanup to be Held at Kekaha Kai State Park

In honor of World Wetlands Day, the Hawai‘i Wildlife Fund and the DLNR Division of State Parks are holding an anchialine pool workday and beach cleanup on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019, from 8:30 a.m. to noon, at Kekaha Kai State Park.

An intergovernmental treaty was signed 38 years ago that provides the framework for national action and international cooperation for the conservation and wise use of wetlands and their resources. World Wetlands Day marks the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on Feb. 2, 1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar.

The event at Kekaha Kai State Park on Hawai‘i Island is the first of several events to be held in February to mark World Wetlands Day.