January 30, 2019 Weather Forecast

High Surf Advisory issued January 30 at 4:13AM HST until January 30 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 64. Breezy, with a north wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. High near 79. Breezy, with a north wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 66. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light north wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 56. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. High near 73. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 59. Breezy, with a northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 49. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. High near 67. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. West northwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 63. Breezy, with a north wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Frequent showers. High near 75. Breezy, with a north wind 18 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 62. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 11 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly before 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 21 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Looking Ahead

A cool and breezy to locally windy north to northeasterly flow will continue today due to the pressure gradient between a low to the east and high pressure ridge to the northwest of the state. Clouds and showers associated with the low will drift into all islands producing enhanced rainfall over windward and mountain areas with some of the stronger showers passing over leeward sections. Wet trades will continue on Thursday and Friday and temperatures will warm up as winds gradually shift towards a more typical east-northeast direction. A decrease in the trade winds with additional enhanced showers are forecast for the upcoming weekend.

