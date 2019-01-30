January 30, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Wednesday February 06: The incoming large west-northwest swell will build today, peak at advisory levels along north and west facing shores Thursday into Thursday night, then lower through the end of the week. A new moderate west-northwest swell is expected to peak below advisory levels along north and west facing shores late Saturday through Sunday. Another moderate west-northwest swell is expected to arrive early next week, and may bring surf close to the advisory level across north and west facing shores. Strong north to northeast winds will keep surf around advisory levels across east facing shores through the remainder of the work week, with a slow decline expected over the weekend. Surf will remain small along south facing shores through early next week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high NNE medium period swell with occasional 1-3′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NW winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNW 10-15mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to shoulder high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting N for the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional stomach high sets. This builds in the afternoon with sets up to head high.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high medium period swell with occasional waist sets. The swell will be coming from the ENE in the morning and shift to the NE during the day.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current with N winds 20-25mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

