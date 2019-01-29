Proclamation Issued for Special Election of District IV, Honolulu City Council

Hawai‘i Gov. David Ige issued a proclamation calling for a special election for the District IV seat on the Honolulu City Council. The seat represents communities from Hawai‘i Kai to Waikīkī and Ala Moana Beach Park.

The State Supreme Court invalidated the results of November’s special election between Trevor Ozawa and Tommy Waters for the District IV council seat. State law requires the governor to issue a proclamation calling for a special election to be conducted by the City Clerk no later than 120 days after the filing of the Supreme Court judgement.

Gov. Ige signed the proclamation Tuesday monring, Jan. 29, 2019.

City Clerk Glen Takahashi will release the details of the special election.