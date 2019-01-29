Nā Leo to Broadcast BIIF Boys Division I & II Soccer Championships

Nā Leo TV will broadcast live on Jan. 30, 2019, the 2019 BIIF Boys Division I & II Soccer Championships from Paiʻea Stadium on the campus of the Kamehameha Schools.

The Division II championship game starts at 5 p.m., between Kamehameha and Makua Lani. The Division I championship game will begin at 7 p.m. between Hilo and Hawai‘i Prepatory Academy. You can find both championship matchups on Spectrum Channel 54, online at naleo.tv/channel-54/, streaming via their mobile app and on Facebook Live at @naleotv.