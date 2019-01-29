January 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued January 29 at 3:27AM HST until January 29 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Breezy, with a north wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers. High near 78. Windy, with a north wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 64. Windy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East northeast wind around 6 mph.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. East northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 3 to 5 mph.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. Very windy, with a north northeast wind 20 to 25 mph increasing to 26 to 31 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 49. Very windy, with a northeast wind 29 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. Light north northwest wind.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable after midnight.

Puna

Overnight: Frequent showers. Low around 62. Windy, with a north wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday: Frequent showers. High near 73. Windy, with a north wind around 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Frequent showers. Low around 63. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Windy, with a northeast wind 18 to 23 mph decreasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Looking Ahead

Strong winds remain in the forecast through Wednesday as a high pressure system far north of the Hawaiian Islands interacts with a cut off low east of the state. Two troughs associated with this low will move over the islands from the north enhancing showers statewide from this afternoon through Wednesday. Drier breezy trades will prevail on Thursday and Friday. Additional clouds and showers may drift into the region with the trade winds over the weekend.

