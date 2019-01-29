January 29, 2019 Surf Forecast

HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR EAST FACING SHORES

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday February 04: Advisory-level surf associated with a moderate west-northwest swell expected to fill in Wednesday will hold through Thursday then slowly fade through Friday. A similar reinforcement out of the west- northwest is expected to fill in by Saturday that will generate near advisory-level surf for north and west facing shores through the weekend. A slightly smaller long-period reinforcement out of the west- northwest will be possible early next week. Rough surf will continue along east facing through the second half of the week and upcoming weekend.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

Surf: 1-3′ overhead high NNE medium period swell with occasional well overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NW winds 15-20mph.

North West

Surf: Waist high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional chest high sets. This drops in the afternoon with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/disorganized with NNE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting N 20-25mph in the afternoon.

West

Surf: Chest to shoulder high WNW ground swell.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting NNW.

South East

Surf: Knee to thigh high E medium period swell with occasional waist high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/textured with NNW winds 20-25mph.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii County projected winds, tides, swell direction & period and expected wave heights.**

