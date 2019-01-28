Mayor Kim Forms Task Force to Eliminate Traffic Deaths

Mayor Harry Kim will issue a proclamation on Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, to announce the formation of a Vision Zero Task Force aimed at eliminating traffic deaths and serious injuries on Hawai‘i Island

roads.

The task force, which will develop a Vision Zero Action Plan, will be comprised of agencies and organizations with expertise in transportation, enforcement, education, public health, emergency response, equity, transit, biking, walking and vehicles.

The Vision Zero initiative focuses on thinking differently about traffic safety, to work together as a community for a truly worthy outcome: the elimination of traffic deaths and serious injuries on streets.

WHY:

In 2018, 32 people were killed in traffic crashes on Hawai‘i Island, with another 1,200 people sustaining serious injuries.

Hawai‘i County has the highest traffic fatality rate per capita in the state.

On average, three people are treated for traffic-related injuries in Hawai‘i County every day, and every month another two people die from traffic-related injuries.

Vision Zero recognizes that we all make mistakes, and that transportation systems should be designed to minimize the impacts of those errors. When crashes do occur, they should not result in death or serious injuries.

Crashes are not accidents; they are preventable—with the right actions and commitment.

Vision Zero is committed to reducing the severity of crashes so that crashes don’t result in death or serious injuries.

Everyone has the right to safely travel on our streets, no matter where they are going or how they travel.

By committing to eliminate traffic deaths and serious injuries through a Vision Zero plan, we will create a safer and more vibrant island for generations to come.

The signing will take place at 8:45 a.m. at the County Building in the Aupuni Center Conference Room in Hilo.