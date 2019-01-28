January 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

Wind Advisory issued January 28 at 3:49AM HST until January 29 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

**Click directly on the images below to make them larger. Charts include: Hawaii Island high/low forecasted temperatures, projected winds, projected localized weather conditions and expected wave heights.**

+ SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT SWIPE LEFT OR RIGHT

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a north northwest wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with a north wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. Windy, with a north wind 16 to 21 mph increasing to 25 to 30 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 43 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after 10am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 10 to 16 mph becoming south in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday: Isolated showers after 10am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Northeast wind 6 to 14 mph becoming south southwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East northeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a northeast wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Windy, with a northeast wind 24 to 29 mph, with gusts as high as 41 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Windy, with a north northeast wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Point

Overnight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. South wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. West southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday Night: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming north in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Overnight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Windy, with a north northwest wind around 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 74. Windy, with a north wind 24 to 26 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Breezy, with a north wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Sunny, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east northeast wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Looking Ahead

Gusty north-northeast winds along with cool and dry conditions will prevail through a good portion of the week. Any showers that do develop will focus over windward and northern slopes each day. Rainfall accumulations will be minimal with the dry air in place. Increasing moisture with a return of a more typical trade wind pattern will be possible by the upcoming weekend.

