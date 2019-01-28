January 28, 2019 Surf Forecast

There are no marine alerts posted at this time.

Swell Summary

Outlook through Monday February 04: A series of new, moderate to large, northwest swells will move through the islands this week. The first in the series of swells will begin to fill in this morning, peak late this afternoon and tonight just below advisory levels along north and west facing shores, then lower on Tuesday. The second swell is expected to build Tuesday night and Wednesday, then peak near or just below warning levels along north and west facing shores late Wednesday night and Thursday. This swell will then slowly lower through the end of the work week. Another northwest swell may bring advisory level surf to north and west facing shores once again over the upcoming weekend. A north-northeast swell generated by a gale low northeast of the state will produce rising surf along exposed shores over the next couple of days. Surf is expected to peak above advisory thresholds along east facing shores tonight through Wednesday, then slowly decline through the rest of the week.

Surf heights are forecast heights of the face, or front, of waves. The surf forecast is based on the significant wave height, the average height of the one third largest waves, at the locations of the largest breakers. Some waves may be more than twice as high as the significant wave height. Expect to encounter rip currents in or near any surf zone.

North East

am pm

Surf: Head high N medium period swell with occasional 1-2′ overhead high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NW winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNW 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NNE medium period swell for the morning. The swell shifts more WNW and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with NE winds 15-20mph in the morning shifting NNE 25-30mph in the afternoon.

West

am pm

Surf: Knee high WNW ground swell for the morning with occasional waist sets. This builds to stomach to shoulder high for the afternoon.

Conditions: Clean in the morning with NE winds 10-15mph. Light sideshore texture conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the N.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high E medium period swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with N winds 20-25mph. Sideshore texture/chop conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 25-30mph.

